April 21 The Gospel breski1

April 21 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,35-40.

Jesus said to the crowds, "I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst.

But I told you that although you have seen (me), you do not believe.

Everything that the Father gives me will come to me, and I will not reject anyone who comes to me,

because I came down from heaven not to do my own will but the will of the one who sent me.

And this is the will of the one who sent me, that I should not lose anything of what he gave me, but that I should raise it on the last day.

For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who sees the Son and believes in him may have eternal life, and I shall raise him on the last day."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Teresa of Calcutta (1910-1997)

founder of the Missionary Sisters of Charity

Letter to a priest, 17/02/1978, in "Come, Be My Light" (ed. Brian Kolodiejchuk, New York: Doubleday, 2007)

"I am the bread of life"

By the time this letter comes to you maybe you will be “alone with Jesus” [in retreat]. It is just like you to ask to spend the three months with Jesus alone. But if during this time the hunger for Jesus in the hearts of His people is greater than yours for Jesus, you should not remain alone with Jesus for all the time. You must allow Jesus to make you bread to be eaten by all those you come in touch with. Let the people eat you up. By the Word and presence you proclaim Jesus (…) No greater love not even God could give than in giving Himself as Bread of life - to be broken, to be eaten so that you and I may eat and live, may eat and so satisfy our hunger for love.

And He seemed yet not satisfied for He too was hungry for love. So He made Himself the Hungry One, the Thirsty One, the Naked One, the Homeless [One] and kept on calling: “I was hungry, naked, homeless. You did it to Me. (Mt 25:40). The Bread of life and the Hungry One, but one love: only Jesus.

