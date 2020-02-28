A Talk by Martin Mosebach in London – By Dorothy Connor

Yesterday, at the London Oratory St Wilfrid’s Hall, the Fathers of the Oratory hosted a talk by the known German novelist Mr. Martin Mosebach who is also a strong defender of the Original Roman Rite.He read from his book "The 21" about the twenty Coptic and one Ghanian Christians killed in Libya by ISIS.Mr. Mosebach mentioned that when he spoke to an unnamed Cardinal of the German hierarchy and he asked why these young men, who were clearly martyred for being witnesses to Christ, and are considered Martyrs in the Coptic Church, are not considered as true Martyrs within the Catholic Church too.The Cardinal instantly replied “but they are Copts.” Nevertheless, it seems for many, at an age where plenty of people with dubious sanctity are canonised as saints, these 21 young men are truly martyrs and ought to be considered as such.However, the cardinal’s answer makes sense: being a martyr is first and foremostly about being a witness (Greek: martyr) for the Catholic Faith, transmitted by the Apostles, not about being a “hero” or a “victim.”“It is true”, Mr Mosebach said, “that these young men went from Egypt to Libya as workers, as economic migrants, but when they were given the choice of dying as Christians it as living as Moslems, they chose to die for Christ rather than renounce Him”.Mr. Mosebach explained that when he visited Egypt and met the Coptic patriarch, he was asked, “Why do you wish to enquire about the lives of these men who died? All of our people are exactly like them, they are no different, speak to anyone Copt, and you would have spoken to these young men.”“The Coptic Church in Egypt, does not have splendid buildings like the Church in Europe”, Mr Mosebach explained, “but their edifice is the people, the essence of Christianity, which would perhaps be exactly as the early Christians were.”Incredibly, many of the young in this persecuted Church apparently aspire to be martyrs, just as any young person elsewhere might aspire to be an astronaut or a doctor or lawyer.The talk was inspiring, and edifying to get to know the unsung greatness and heroism with which some Christians follow Christ, literarily to their last breath.Mosebach’s book would make a very good choice for your Lenten reading list.