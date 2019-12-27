Clicks20

Broadminded people hate what's right

la verdad prevalece
11
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Too many people get credit for being good, when they are only being passive. They are too often praised for being broadminded when they are so broadminded they can …More
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen
Too many people get credit for being good, when they are only being passive. They are too often praised for being broadminded when they are so broadminded they can never make up their minds about anything.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

DEFENSA DE LA FE
VERY TRUE.
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up