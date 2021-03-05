Pope Francis Visits Cathedral Where Catholics Were Martyred on Day One of Historic Iraq Trip currentsnews The historic papal trip included meeting with Iraqi Catholic leaders in Baghdad, President … More

The historic papal trip included meeting with Iraqi Catholic leaders in Baghdad, President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and visiting the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation.