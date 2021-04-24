President of Our Sunday Visitor Shares Harrowing COVID Battle | EWTN News In Depth April 23, 2021 "Prayed back to life," Jason Shanks, the President of Our Sunday Visitor Institute shares his harrowi… More





"Prayed back to life," Jason Shanks, the President of Our Sunday Visitor Institute shares his harrowing battle with the Coronavirus. He describes how a special novena to St.Jude, and the support of global prayers saved him from the grips of death. Mark Irons reports.