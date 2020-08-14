Remains of Archbishop Lefebvre Will Be Transferred into Seminary Church

The mortal remains of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (+1991), the founder of the Society of Saint Pius X, will be moved from the present crypt into the church of the seminary in Ecône, Riddes, Switzerland, on September 24.The move was decided by the General Chapter in 2018. PiusX hopes that this will favour access to the tomb of the saintly bishop.A few dozen to several hundred pilgrims visit the tomb every day. The transferal is expected to take place in the presence of thousands of faithful, and hundreds of priests and nuns.Without Monsignor Lefebvre, the Traditional Latin Mass would be extinct in today's Church.