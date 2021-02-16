Clicks1.3K
Duarte: Holy Face of Manoppello, Paul Badde & Fr. Carmine Cucinelli, Sept 8, 2015 by irapuato. On Sept. 8, 2015, The Holy Face of Jesus of Manoppello visited Duarte, California: St Joseph Chapel 9:…More
Duarte: Holy Face of Manoppello, Paul Badde & Fr. Carmine Cucinelli, Sept 8, 2015
by irapuato. On Sept. 8, 2015, The Holy Face of Jesus of Manoppello visited Duarte, California: St Joseph Chapel 9:00 AM Mass, with the Santa Teresita of the Carmelite Sisters, Presentation and Informational Talk at the Madonna Hall by: Rev. Fr. Carmine Cucinelli, Franciscan Capuchin Friar, Rector and guardian of the Holy Face (Volto Santo), at the Basilica of the Volto Santo in Manoppello, Italy, accompanied by his English interpreter, Rev. Fr. Bonifacio, and Paul Badde, Historian, Investigative Journalist and Author “The Face of God" and “The True Icon".
The Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles is a Roman Catholic religious institute of the Carmelite Order founded by Venerable Mother Maria Luisa Josefa of the Most Blessed Sacrament, also known as Mother Luisita. In the 1920’s during the revolution and religious persecution in Mexico, Mother Luisita established schools, hospitals, and orphanages despite being scruti…More
The Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles is a Roman Catholic religious institute of the Carmelite Order founded by Venerable Mother Maria Luisa Josefa of the Most Blessed Sacrament, also known as Mother Luisita. In the 1920’s during the revolution and religious persecution in Mexico, Mother Luisita established schools, hospitals, and orphanages despite being scrutinized by the government. The very persecution which sought to destroy her work only spread it to another land when Mother Luisita and two companions entered the United States as religious refugees in 1927. They established roots in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
The community has grown since its humble beginnings with 3 sisters in 1927. Today, the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles has grown to 143 professed sisters.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carmelite_Siste…
Medjugorje Mirjana`s apparition December 2014
www.youtube.com/watch
Last time I had seen Paul Badde was in Manoppello, 2008: Collage: Italia 2008
Me fascinó su libro sobre la Virgen de Guadalupe: "La Morenita: Cómo la aparición de la Virgen configuró la historia universal".
