Duarte: Holy Face of Manoppello, Paul Badde & Fr. Carmine Cucinelli, Sept 8, 2015 by irapuato. On Sept. 8, 2015, The Holy Face of Jesus of Manoppello visited Duarte, California: St Joseph Chapel 9:… More

Duarte: Holy Face of Manoppello, Paul Badde & Fr. Carmine Cucinelli, Sept 8, 2015



by irapuato. On Sept. 8, 2015, The Holy Face of Jesus of Manoppello visited Duarte, California: St Joseph Chapel 9:00 AM Mass, with the Santa Teresita of the Carmelite Sisters, Presentation and Informational Talk at the Madonna Hall by: Rev. Fr. Carmine Cucinelli, Franciscan Capuchin Friar, Rector and guardian of the Holy Face (Volto Santo), at the Basilica of the Volto Santo in Manoppello, Italy, accompanied by his English interpreter, Rev. Fr. Bonifacio, and Paul Badde, Historian, Investigative Journalist and Author “The Face of God" and “The True Icon".