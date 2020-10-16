Dutch government backs plan to legalise euthanaia for minors under 12-years-old

euronews 15.10.2020 The Dutch government has backed plans to make euthanasia legal for children under 12 years-old. It's currently legal in the Netherlands for teenagers and newborns with their … More

euronews 15.10.2020 The Dutch government has backed plans to make euthanasia legal for children under 12 years-old. It's currently legal in the Netherlands for teenagers and newborns with their parents' consent. The controversial issue has sparked months of fierce debate within the four-party ruling coalition. To discuss it further we're joined now by Eduard Verhagen who was one of the doctors behind the first child euthanasia law.