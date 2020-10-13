More Gloom and Doom: For Francis “Time Is Running Out”

We are faced with the "moral imperative" and the "practical urgency" to rethink many things about the economy, Francis said in his second October 10 TED talk.
Once more, he attacked a “culture of waste,” an "exploitation of the poor,” “harmful energy sources,“ an allegedly "growing economic inequality," and "social injustice."
Francis repeated that we “must act urgently,” “not tomorrow, today” insisting that he was “not exaggerating” because "this is what science tells us, if we are to have any hope of avoiding radical and catastrophic climate change.”
However, Francis has no competence to speak about such matters. Thus, not surprising, none of those who according to the principle of subsidiarity are in charge of those things, take him seriously.
