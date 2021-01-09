Francis Preaches RIGID Vaccination Imperative

“I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine,” Francis told the Italian Canale 5 (aired on January 10).
The vaccination is for Francis an “ethical” question, because - he moralises - “you are gambling with your health, your life, but also with the lives of others.”
Next week the Vatican starts with the vaccinations, “I have booked myself. It must be done.”
The use the German Pfizer vaccination that was tested on HEK 293 Human Embryonic Kidney cells from an aborted baby
Let’s bet: Francis is receiving his COVID-19 vaccination live on TV. (But is it the same stuff everybody else should be ejected with?)