How to make pan de muertos -easy recipe with natural yeast water -Mexican bread- Dia de los muertos

Emmabackt Ingredients: 400 g flour 75 ml yeast water 75 grams of sugar 1 pinch of salt 75 ml milk 1 teaspoon anise seeds 2 eggs 50 g soft butter Glaze: 50 g powdered sugar Half a lemon / 2 tablespoons of water Put the flour in a large bowl and add the yeast water, a pinch of salt, the milk, the sugar, the eggs and the butter. You can add the anise seeds whole or, even better, freshly ground. Now knead everything into a homogeneous dough and let it stand covered until it has doubled. Due to the natural yeast, this can take up to 24 hours. Has the dough risen? Then put it on a floured work surface and shape it into a strand. Now divide this into four equal parts. Alternatively, you can form a ball out of the dough and cut it in the middle and halve these pieces again. Put a bowl of water in the oven and preheat the oven to 180 ° C on top / bottom heat. When the bread is pushed in, it is briefly sprayed with water again and then baked for about 25-30 minutes.