Ecumenical Patriarch: Holy Communion Does NOT Transmit Coronavirus

Well done to the Patriarch -

If Our Lord had NOT chosen a Authority to govern His Kingdom during His absence I really would have preferred to attend the Orthodox Church - After reading above, it can be said that you are saintly and are setting a marvelous example - God Bless you.



I'll copy and paste this from another post -



[18] And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. [19] And I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven. And whatsoever thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose upon earth, it shall be loosed also in heaven.

[22] And I will lay the key of the house of David upon his shoulder: and he shall open, and none shall shut: and he shall shut, and none shall open. [

And I will fasten him as a peg in a sure place, and he shall be for a throne of glory to the house of his father.

20Then it shall be in that day, I will call My servant Eliakim the son of Hilkiah. † 21 I will clothe him with your robe and give your crown to him, and I will commit your power and your stewardship into his hands. He shall be like a father to the inhabitants of Jerusalem and Judah. 22I will give him 23 the glory of David, and he shall rule, and no one will oppose him. 23I will establish him as a ruler in a trustworthy place, and he will become a glorious throne to his father's house.

"he will be a father to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, and to the house of Judah. 22 I will lay the key of David’s house on his shoulder. He will open, and no one will shut. He will shut, and no one will open. 23 I will fasten him like a nail in a sure place. He will be for a throne of glory to his father’s house. 24 They will hang on him all the glory of his father’s house, the offspring and the issue, every small vessel, from the cups even to all the pitchers."

