Political Stakes High for Both Parties Regarding Elections & Ethics Reform Bill: For the People Act Senate Republicans came out swinging at a hearing to mark up the Democrats signature elections and … More





Senate Republicans came out swinging at a hearing to mark up the Democrats signature elections and ethics reform bill, known as the For the People Act, or S1. The political stakes are so high for both parties, that the hearing itself included both pillars of the Senate, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell. Senate Republicans argued the Democrats' bill is "a politically motivated federal takeover of the election system that would make elections more chaotic and less secure." The Republicans accused Democrats of using the bill to politicize the Federal Election Commission. They also focused on the bill's requirement that states allow voters to fill out a sworn affidavit if they do not have an ID, which Republicans say will create ballot harvesting. Democrats argue S1 is a necessary response to voting laws introduced by GOP-led state legislatures, which they see as designed to suppress voter turnout. Meanwhile, on the House side, Republicans will decide Wednesday, the fate of Congresswoman Liz Cheney's leadership after she spoke out against former President Donald Trump, for claiming the 2020 election was stolen. Openly willing to replace her is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Political Stakes High for Both Parties Regarding Elections & Ethics Reform Bill: For the People ActSenate Republicans came out swinging at a hearing to mark up the Democrats signature elections and ethics reform bill, known as the For the People Act, or S1. The political stakes are so high for both parties, that the hearing itself included both pillars of the Senate, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell. Senate Republicans argued the Democrats' bill is "a politically motivated federal takeover of the election system that would make elections more chaotic and less secure." The Republicans accused Democrats of using the bill to politicize the Federal Election Commission. They also focused on the bill's requirement that states allow voters to fill out a sworn affidavit if they do not have an ID, which Republicans say will create ballot harvesting. Democrats argue S1 is a necessary response to voting laws introduced by GOP-led state legislatures, which they see as designed to suppress voter turnout. Meanwhile, on the House side, Republicans will decide Wednesday, the fate of Congresswoman Liz Cheney's leadership after she spoke out against former President Donald Trump, for claiming the 2020 election was stolen. Openly willing to replace her is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly