Mary’s Apparitions for the World: Pellevoisin, France.

Marian News: Feast Day February 12: Our Lady of Pellevoisin , France

Our Lady of Pellevoisin is a series of Marian apparitions in Pellevoisin, in the province of Berry, in the department of Indre, France. It is west of Châteauroux in the Catholic Archdiocese of Bourges.[1]:2



In 1876, a domestic servant, Estelle Faguette, claimed to receive a series of fifteen apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary and recovered from a serious illness, tuberculosis. In 1983, Archbishop Paul Vignancour of Bourges formally declared the cure to be inexplicable in the light of medical science and that her cure could rightly be regarded as a miracle by Catholics.



Following authorization by the Archbishop of Bourges in 1877, Estelle's bedroom was transformed into an oratory.[2] Pellevoisin rapidly became a place of pilgrimage, the shrine of Our Lady of Pellevoisin. The Catholic Church has never made a formal pronouncement on pilgrimages of the alleged apparitions, but Pope Leo XIII encouraged the pilgrimages by approving indulgences to pilgrims,[3]:111 and also approved related devotions to Our Lady.[4]



A distinctive feature of the reported events of Pellevoisin is the request to use a Scapular of the Sacred Heart.