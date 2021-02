On Sunday it is wise to reflect on why it is we worship God and why our faith is important in our lives. Fr. John A Hardon was a treasure, one of the last real Jesuits, and he explains this concept … More

On Sunday it is wise to reflect on why it is we worship God and why our faith is important in our lives. Fr. John A Hardon was a treasure, one of the last real Jesuits, and he explains this concept well.