What is The Cord of St. Joseph? aleteia

The Cincture of St Joseph should be made of cotton, wool or linen and should be worn under the clothing. It is both a symbol and a prayer, a symbol of interior devotion to the glorious Patriarch, a prayer to obtain through his powerful intercession the virtue of holy purity.
