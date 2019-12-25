🎵🎄 The most popular CHRISTMAS Organ Music EVER written

A special organ recital featuring Christmas music - especially for YouTube. This is a selection of what I think to be some of the most popular and best organ music for the Christmas season. This is … More

A special organ recital featuring Christmas music - especially for YouTube. This is a selection of what I think to be some of the most popular and best organ music for the Christmas season. This is not a comprehensive list as my time is limited, but these are amongst my favourite. 00:00 | Bach - In dulci jubilo (BWV 729) 02:41 | Rutter - Prelude on ‘God rest you merry, gentlemen’ 05:44 | Sumsion - Prelude on ‘The holly and the ivy’ 10:39 | Carter - Toccata on ‘Veni Emmanuel’ 15:02 | Bach - Wachet auf, ruft uns die stimme (BWV 645) 18:43 | Bach - Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her (BWV 606) 19:35 | Bach - In dir ist Freude (BWV 615) 23:14 | Dupré - Variation X from 'Variations sur un Noël' 26:52 | Nixon - Away in a manger 29:12 | Moore - Prelude on 'Corde Natus' 30:33 | Ireland - The Holy Boy 33:45 | Vierne - Carillon 38:05 | Daquin - Noel 44:45 | Buxtehude - In dulci jubilo (BuxWV 197) 47:34 | Edmundson - Toccata-Prelude on 'Vom Himmel hoch' 52:51 | Shepherd - Cradle Song 55:20 | Messiaen - Dieu parmi nous from 'La Nativité du Seigneur' 'Played by Richard McVeigh on 5th December 2019. Thank you so much for watching this video and visiting my channel. Don't forget to Subscribe :) - Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/beautyinsoundmusic All visual and audio content featured in this video have been recorded, produced and mastered by Richard McVeigh.