A Mother Reports: "McCarrick Had an Attraction to Boys"

The first concerns against McCarrick were raised by a mother.

According to the McCarrick report there were no allegations while McCarrick was Metuchen Bishop (appointed in1981).She was from the New York area (“Mother 1”) and distressed about McCarrick’s conduct with minors / her sons during the 1970s and 80s. The section in the report is her view.Her husband was an Irish immigrant never doubting priest. The large family was deeply religious and very involved in their New York parish. In the early 1970s, Father McCarrick met the family and visited them weekly and celebrated Mass in the house.McCarrick entertained the family and gave them the impression to be “very special to him.” Mother 1 explained that, on one occasion, McCarrick, then already a bishop, arrived for her son’s confirmation by helicopter from some Church function and stated during his homily that the boy being confirmed was his “nephew.” Mother 1, “Obviously, people were very impressed by this relationship with our family.”At his urging (and sometimes insistence), the children began to call McCarrick “Unk.” The adults were on a first-name basis, with McCarrick being known as “Father Ted” to the parents.After getting to know the family better, McCarrick began to take Mother 1’s older, post-pubescent sons on trips or for overnight visits to rectories, “where he introduced them as ‘nephews.’”Mother 1 began to sense that McCarrick “had a strange interest in boys” and “no interest in girls.” She also observed that McCarrick would touch or caress the boys in a manner she felt was inappropriate. Mother 1 described an incident, when McCarrick was first coming to know the family, that led her to suspect that McCarrick posed a threat to her sons:“There was a day that Ted was over at the house and I was in the kitchen preparing dinner. I came out of the kitchen and there was Ted sitting on the couch. He had one son on each side of him and he had a hand on each one of them. On their inner thighs. He was massaging their inner thighs. One hand on the thigh of one and the other hand on the thigh of the other. It was more than strange. It was abnormal. I almost dropped the casserole dish I was holding in my hands. My husband was sitting directly across from him in a chair and appeared to be oblivious to Ted’s behaviour. When I came to the doorway from the kitchen and I saw what was happening, I nearly fainted. I was shocked and really felt I was going to collapse from what I was witnessing.”McCarrick provided the sons with beer during overnight trips which in the US is illegal.Mother 1: “Ted introduced two of my sons to alcohol on a trip. That was upsetting. I knew what this meant: that he was attempting to lower their inhibitions. When they told me that they had had alcohol, I thought: this man is a danger to my sons. We were not a family that had alcohol around. To my knowledge the boys had not had alcohol before that. He had brought beer with him on the trip. That told me that he was a dangerous person. That bringing alcohol was a premeditated act on his part.”And, “Another thing I saw, that I witnessed was that on a number of occasions he would stand up behind my son and hold him around his chest very tight. He would wrap his arms around my son and rub his chest and his belly. It was not normal behavior.”While Mother 1 believed that McCarrick posed a danger, she explained that it was “not easy” to take affirmative steps against him because McCarrick “acted so nice and he was so important to my husband and he had charmed the kids.”After he pressured a son, the mother told McCarrick not to intimidate him or any of his siblings: “That was my first run in with him. He cooled with me after that. All that charm disappeared in his interactions with me.”She knew that McCarrick drew her children in through all the special attention he gave them: There were “‘advantages’ to knowing him and Ted knew that and used it.”In the mid1990s, she wrote many anonymous letters about McCarrick to Cardinals and bishops “trying to explain that McCarrick had an attraction to boys.”