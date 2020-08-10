"Burning coals are my refreshment but your eternal punishment"

Happy feast of St Lawrence, killed during the persecution of Valerian in 258. Ordered to hand over the riches of the Church, he pointed to a crowd of poor people, saying "Here are the true treasures … More

Happy feast of St Lawrence, killed during the persecution of Valerian in 258. Ordered to hand over the riches of the Church, he pointed to a crowd of poor people, saying "Here are the true treasures of the Church." According to tradition, he was roasted to death on a gridiron.