Joe Biden’s blueprint for victory was crazier than most. Take a look for yourself in the video above. It wasn’t just that he was running against a sitting president who enjoys all the advantages of … More

Joe Biden’s blueprint for victory was crazier than most. Take a look for yourself in the video above. It wasn’t just that he was running against a sitting president who enjoys all the advantages of incumbency. This incumbent was willing to use his office to undermine the democratic process to hold onto power. Then the pandemic upended the usual rules of campaigning. And yet, somehow, Mr. Biden and his team kept the gears turning and the machine whirring all the way to the White House. When he takes the presidential oath of office on Wednesday, it will be nothing short of a herculean achievement.NYTimes