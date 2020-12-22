Art Historian, Elizabeth Lev, Gives Update on Nativity Scene at the Vatican | EWTN News Nightly Since its unveiling earlier this month, the Vatican's nativity scene in St. Peter's square has drawn … More





Since its unveiling earlier this month, the Vatican's nativity scene in St. Peter's square has drawn mixed reactions for its non-traditional appearance. This year's sculptures, which have been criticized for their unconventional depictions, are part of a collection made by students and teachers at an art school between the years of 1965 and 1975 in Castelli, a town in Italy's Abruzzo region, known internationally for its ceramics. Art historian and author, Elizabeth Lev, joins to talk more about this year's nativity scene, the reaction it is getting and what her impressions of it are. Lev discusses the importance of nativity scenes for the faithful and what they represent. The art historian shares her perspective on whether she thinks the nativity is getting the reaction it is, because of the especially difficult year we've all had. As an art historian, she explains how significant of a role art has played in evangelization and what the connection is.