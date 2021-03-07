6. Jesus meets Veronica | fr John Church OP The sixth station: Jesus meets Veronica. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations … More





The sixth station: Jesus meets Veronica. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations were carved by fr Aelred Whitacre OP and installed in 1932, three years after the church was consecrated. You can find more information about the stations, and Lenten series of reflections, here: 6. Jesus meets Veronica | fr John Church OPThe sixth station: Jesus meets Veronica. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations were carved by fr Aelred Whitacre OP and installed in 1932, three years after the church was consecrated. You can find more information about the stations, and Lenten series of reflections, here: bfriars.ox.ac.uk/…e/spiritualresources/stations/