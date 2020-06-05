Clicks30

God sent his Son. Homily for the feast of the Most Holy Trinity, Year A

Irapuato
Fr.GeoffreyPlant When we try to imagine what God is like we experience a tug of war. On the one hand, God is transcendent; on the other hand, God is immanent.
