World Over - 2021-01-14 - Sohrab Ahmari and Chad Pecknold with Raymond Arroyo
SOHRAB AHMARI, op-ed editor for The New York Post, and CHAD PECKNOLD, columnist for First Things and professor of theology at Catholic University of America, discuss what is needed for social and political healing in the wake of last week's rioting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
