The Church is subject to God's will regarding homosexual "blessings" and cannot legislate according to expediency like a state, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, told Corriere.it (March 17).
Semeraro has long been known for his advocacy of homosexualimus. LaNuovaBq.it even accused him of having a relationship with a priest.
Homo-"blessings" are as impossible as women-priestly ordinations, Semeraro said: "We are bound by the Holy Scriptures, by the Word of God."
In open contradiction to this statement, Semeraro then claimed that one cannot deduce from a homosex liaison whether a person is "sinful". That, he said, had to do with the "inner situation" of the individual. With this assertion, Semeraro implies that homosexual liaisons could be "blessed" after all.
Accordingly, he also spoke in favour of state homosex [pseudo] marriages. According to the testimony of the Bible, homosexual acts are an abomination for God.
#newsWckfyicmio
Clicks76
- Report
Social networks