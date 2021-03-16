Mother Miriam Live - March 16, 2021 Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on: Are damaged Rosaries still effective? Is artificial impregnation a good or bad thing? How serious does … More

Mother Miriam Live - March 16, 2021



Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:



Are damaged Rosaries still effective?



Is artificial impregnation a good or bad thing?



How serious does the church take Lenten promises?



If Mary had said no to God, would she have been a sinner?



Is it okay for Catholics to attend a Protestant funeral?



Is failing to touch the ground while genuflecting a sin if caused by physical limitations?



Silent vs verbal prayer



Bringing Jewish friends into Communion with Christ



Is it right for a young child to receive communion and confirmation at the same time?