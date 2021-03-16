Clicks35
Mother Miriam Live - March 16, 2021 Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on: Are damaged Rosaries still effective? Is artificial impregnation a good or bad thing? How serious does …More
Mother Miriam Live - March 16, 2021
Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:
Are damaged Rosaries still effective?
Is artificial impregnation a good or bad thing?
How serious does the church take Lenten promises?
If Mary had said no to God, would she have been a sinner?
Is it okay for Catholics to attend a Protestant funeral?
Is failing to touch the ground while genuflecting a sin if caused by physical limitations?
Silent vs verbal prayer
Bringing Jewish friends into Communion with Christ
Is it right for a young child to receive communion and confirmation at the same time?
Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:
Are damaged Rosaries still effective?
Is artificial impregnation a good or bad thing?
How serious does the church take Lenten promises?
If Mary had said no to God, would she have been a sinner?
Is it okay for Catholics to attend a Protestant funeral?
Is failing to touch the ground while genuflecting a sin if caused by physical limitations?
Silent vs verbal prayer
Bringing Jewish friends into Communion with Christ
Is it right for a young child to receive communion and confirmation at the same time?