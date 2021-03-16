 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
The Station of The Cross
Mother Miriam Live - March 16, 2021 Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on: Are damaged Rosaries still effective? Is artificial impregnation a good or bad thing? How serious does …More
Mother Miriam Live - March 16, 2021

Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:

Are damaged Rosaries still effective?

Is artificial impregnation a good or bad thing?

How serious does the church take Lenten promises?

If Mary had said no to God, would she have been a sinner?

Is it okay for Catholics to attend a Protestant funeral?

Is failing to touch the ground while genuflecting a sin if caused by physical limitations?

Silent vs verbal prayer

Bringing Jewish friends into Communion with Christ

Is it right for a young child to receive communion and confirmation at the same time?
