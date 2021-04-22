World Over - 2021-04-22 - Marc Little with Raymond Arroyo MARC LITTLE, attorney and pastor of No Longer Bound Abortion & Miscarriage Recovery Ministry reflects on the verdict handed down this week … More

World Over - 2021-04-22 - Marc Little with Raymond Arroyo



MARC LITTLE, attorney and pastor of No Longer Bound Abortion & Miscarriage Recovery Ministry reflects on the verdict handed down this week against the police officer who killed George Floyd, and what is needed for healing in the black community and in America as a whole.