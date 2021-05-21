You came naked, You will go naked. You arrived weak, You will leave weak. You came without money and things, You will leave even without money and things. Your first bath? Someone washed you, Your … More

You came naked,

You will go naked.

You arrived weak,

You will leave weak.

You came without money and things,

You will leave even without money and things.

Your first bath? Someone washed you,

Your last bath? Someone will wash you.

This is life!!!

So why so much malice, so much envy, so much hate, so much resentment and so much selfishness?

BE KIND to everyone and do good deeds.

We have limited time on Earth don’t waste it in uselessness.