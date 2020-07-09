Declining Enrollment and Lack of Funding Force More Catholic School Closures in Italy, U.S.

currentsnews on July 9 2020 Experts are estimating that these numbers will only get worse as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a financial toll in the United States and across the globe. … More

currentsnews on July 9 2020 Experts are estimating that these numbers will only get worse as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a financial toll in the United States and across the globe. Currents News speaks with experts who say without government assistance, more schools will be forced to shut their doors.