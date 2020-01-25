President Trump March for Life 2020 full speech

President Donald Trump addressed the annual March for Life Friday, telling pro-life demonstrators that he is an advocate for the right to life of unborn children, and calling for a federal … More

President Donald Trump addressed the annual March for Life Friday, telling pro-life demonstrators that he is an advocate for the right to life of unborn children, and calling for a federal prohibition on late-term abortion. The president spoke about his administration’s record on abortion policy and criticized Democrats at the state and federal level for their positions on human life. He is the first president to attend in person the March for Life, which began in 1974 and has become one of the largest annual political events in the country. www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/trump-at-march-…