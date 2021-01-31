Clicks3.1K
31. Januar Hl. Johannes Bosco. Giovanni Melchiorre Bosco (* 16. August 1815 in Becchi/Castelnuovo; † 31. Januar 1888 in Turin) war ein italienischer katholischer Priester, Jugendseelsorger …More
31. Januar Hl. Johannes Bosco.
Giovanni Melchiorre Bosco (* 16. August 1815 in Becchi/Castelnuovo; † 31. Januar 1888 in Turin) war ein italienischer katholischer Priester, Jugendseelsorger und Ordensgründer. Er wurde 1929 selig- und 1934 heiliggesprochen. Meist wird er Don Bosco genannt – nach der in einigen romanischen Sprachen für römisch-katholische Priester gängigen Anrede Don.
1 Leben
2 Heiligsprechung
3 Die Pädagogik Don Boscos
3.1 Erziehungssituation zur Zeit Boscos
3.2 Boscos Erziehungsziele und Erziehungsmittel
4 Verehrung
4.1 Gedenktag
4.2 Patrozinien und Namensgebung
4.3 Biographische Filme
5 Siehe auch
6 Literatur
7 Weblinks
8 Einzelnachweise
Giovanni Melchiorre Bosco (* 16. August 1815 in Becchi/Castelnuovo; † 31. Januar 1888 in Turin) war ein italienischer katholischer Priester, Jugendseelsorger und Ordensgründer. Er wurde 1929 selig- und 1934 heiliggesprochen. Meist wird er Don Bosco genannt – nach der in einigen romanischen Sprachen für römisch-katholische Priester gängigen Anrede Don.
1 Leben
2 Heiligsprechung
3 Die Pädagogik Don Boscos
3.1 Erziehungssituation zur Zeit Boscos
3.2 Boscos Erziehungsziele und Erziehungsmittel
4 Verehrung
4.1 Gedenktag
4.2 Patrozinien und Namensgebung
4.3 Biographische Filme
5 Siehe auch
6 Literatur
7 Weblinks
8 Einzelnachweise
Thanks for reminding me...January 31 Saint John Bosco Founder (1815-1888)
pelaluan
pelaluan
One more comment from Irapuato
Vision Don Boscos Vision Don Boscos
hl Don Bosco bitt für uns
Padre, de muchos hijos padre, escucha nuestro grito de vida y juventud, vuelve, don Bosco siempre joven, que el mundo se hace viejo, sin fe y sin corazón! PADRE MAESTRO Y AMIGO, LOS JOVENES DEL MUNDO IREMOS TRAS DE TI, ABRE A CRISTO NUESTRA VIDA, ANIMA EL COMPROMISO Fiesta, contigo siempre es fiesta, contigo hay alegría, se siente tu amistad. Vuelve, revive entre nosotros tu amor de buen …More
Padre, de muchos hijos padre, escucha nuestro grito de vida y juventud, vuelve, don Bosco siempre joven, que el mundo se hace viejo, sin fe y sin corazón! PADRE MAESTRO Y AMIGO, LOS JOVENES DEL MUNDO IREMOS TRAS DE TI, ABRE A CRISTO NUESTRA VIDA, ANIMA EL COMPROMISO Fiesta, contigo siempre es fiesta, contigo hay alegría, se siente tu amistad. Vuelve, revive entre nosotros tu amor de buen amigo con jóvenes de hoy... PADRE MAESTRO Y AMIGO.......
2 more comments from Irapuato
Saints of the Day:
Abraham of Abela
Adamnan of Coldingham
Aedan of Ferns
Agatha Kwon Chin-I
Agatha Yi Kyong-I
Aiden
Athanasia of Canope
Athanasius of Modon
Augustinus Park Chong-Won
Bobinus of Troyes
Cyriacus of Alexandria
Cyrus the Physician
Eusebius of Saint Gall
Eudoxia of Canope
Francesco Saverio Maria Bianchi
Geminian of Modena
John the Physician
John Angelus
John Bosco
Juliu…More
Abraham of Abela
Adamnan of Coldingham
Aedan of Ferns
Agatha Kwon Chin-I
Agatha Yi Kyong-I
Aiden
Athanasia of Canope
Athanasius of Modon
Augustinus Park Chong-Won
Bobinus of Troyes
Cyriacus of Alexandria
Cyrus the Physician
Eusebius of Saint Gall
Eudoxia of Canope
Francesco Saverio Maria Bianchi
Geminian of Modena
John the Physician
John Angelus
John Bosco
Juliu…More
Saints of the Day:
Abraham of Abela
Adamnan of Coldingham
Aedan of Ferns
Agatha Kwon Chin-I
Agatha Yi Kyong-I
Aiden
Athanasia of Canope
Athanasius of Modon
Augustinus Park Chong-Won
Bobinus of Troyes
Cyriacus of Alexandria
Cyrus the Physician
Eusebius of Saint Gall
Eudoxia of Canope
Francesco Saverio Maria Bianchi
Geminian of Modena
John the Physician
John Angelus
John Bosco
Julius of Novara
Louise degli Albertoni
Luigi Talamoni
Madoes
Marcella
Maria Cristina di Savoia
Maria Yi In-Dok
Martin Manuel
Metranus of Alexandria
Nicetas of Novgorod
Petrus Hong Pyong-Ju
Saturninus
Tarskius of Alexandria
Theoctista of Canope
Theodotia of Canope
Thyrsus
Tryphaena of Cyzicus
Tysul
Ulphia of Amiens
Victor of Alexandria
Wilgils
Zoticus of Alexandria
—
Candelarija of Saint Joseph
Waldo of Evreux
catholicsaints.info/31-january/
Abraham of Abela
Adamnan of Coldingham
Aedan of Ferns
Agatha Kwon Chin-I
Agatha Yi Kyong-I
Aiden
Athanasia of Canope
Athanasius of Modon
Augustinus Park Chong-Won
Bobinus of Troyes
Cyriacus of Alexandria
Cyrus the Physician
Eusebius of Saint Gall
Eudoxia of Canope
Francesco Saverio Maria Bianchi
Geminian of Modena
John the Physician
John Angelus
John Bosco
Julius of Novara
Louise degli Albertoni
Luigi Talamoni
Madoes
Marcella
Maria Cristina di Savoia
Maria Yi In-Dok
Martin Manuel
Metranus of Alexandria
Nicetas of Novgorod
Petrus Hong Pyong-Ju
Saturninus
Tarskius of Alexandria
Theoctista of Canope
Theodotia of Canope
Thyrsus
Tryphaena of Cyzicus
Tysul
Ulphia of Amiens
Victor of Alexandria
Wilgils
Zoticus of Alexandria
—
Candelarija of Saint Joseph
Waldo of Evreux
catholicsaints.info/31-january/
Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time - Year C
Saint(s) of the day : St. John Bosco, Priest (1815-1888) - Memorial
Other saints of the day
Readings
Commentary of the day : Saint Cyril of Alexandria
“But he slipped through the midst of them and walked away”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4:21-30.
Jesus began speaking in the synagogue saying: "Today this scripture passage …More
Saint(s) of the day : St. John Bosco, Priest (1815-1888) - Memorial
Other saints of the day
Readings
Commentary of the day : Saint Cyril of Alexandria
“But he slipped through the midst of them and walked away”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4:21-30.
Jesus began speaking in the synagogue saying: "Today this scripture passage …More
Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time - Year C
Saint(s) of the day : St. John Bosco, Priest (1815-1888) - Memorial
Other saints of the day
Readings
Commentary of the day : Saint Cyril of Alexandria
“But he slipped through the midst of them and walked away”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4:21-30.
Jesus began speaking in the synagogue saying: "Today this scripture passage is fulfilled in your hearing."
And all spoke highly of him and were amazed at the gracious words that came from his mouth.
He said to them, "Surely you will quote me this proverb, 'Physician, cure yourself,' and say, 'Do here in your native place the things that we heard were done in Capernaum.'"
And he said, "Amen, I say to you, no prophet is accepted in his own native place.
Indeed, I tell you, there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah when the sky was closed for three and a half years and a severe famine spread over the entire land.
It was to none of these that Elijah was sent, but only to a widow in Zarephath in the land of Sidon.
Again, there were many lepers in Israel during the time of Elisha the prophet; yet not one of them was cleansed, but only Naaman the Syrian."
When the people in the synagogue heard this, they were all filled with fury.
They rose up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill on which their town had been built, to hurl him down headlong.
But he passed through the midst of them and went away.
dailygospel.org/M/AM/
Saint(s) of the day : St. John Bosco, Priest (1815-1888) - Memorial
Other saints of the day
Readings
Commentary of the day : Saint Cyril of Alexandria
“But he slipped through the midst of them and walked away”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4:21-30.
Jesus began speaking in the synagogue saying: "Today this scripture passage is fulfilled in your hearing."
And all spoke highly of him and were amazed at the gracious words that came from his mouth.
He said to them, "Surely you will quote me this proverb, 'Physician, cure yourself,' and say, 'Do here in your native place the things that we heard were done in Capernaum.'"
And he said, "Amen, I say to you, no prophet is accepted in his own native place.
Indeed, I tell you, there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah when the sky was closed for three and a half years and a severe famine spread over the entire land.
It was to none of these that Elijah was sent, but only to a widow in Zarephath in the land of Sidon.
Again, there were many lepers in Israel during the time of Elisha the prophet; yet not one of them was cleansed, but only Naaman the Syrian."
When the people in the synagogue heard this, they were all filled with fury.
They rose up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill on which their town had been built, to hurl him down headlong.
But he passed through the midst of them and went away.
dailygospel.org/M/AM/