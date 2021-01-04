Clicks2.6K
5 de enero Santa Genoveva Torres Morales. vídeo de irapuato, 5 de enero, 2016. Santa Genoveva Torres Morales (Almenara, Castellón, España, 3 de enero de 1870 - Zaragoza, España, 5 de enero…More
5 de enero Santa Genoveva Torres Morales.
vídeo de irapuato, 5 de enero, 2016. Santa Genoveva Torres Morales (Almenara, Castellón, España, 3 de enero de 1870 - Zaragoza, España, 5 de enero de 1956) fue religiosa y fundadora del Instituto de las Hermanas del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús y de los Ángeles, para ayudar a la mujeres, beatificada posteriormente.
Genoveva fue la menor de los seis hijos de José Torres y Vicenta Morales. A los ocho años, perdió a su padre y a cuatro de sus hermanos y se tuvo que hacer cargo de su hermano, José, viéndose forzada a dejar los estudios. Empezó una vida de servicio como asistente del hogar y reservó las noches para dedicarse a la lectura de libros piadosos de su madre. A los trece años, se le diagnosticó un tumor maligno en una pierna, la cual debió ser amputada a la altura del muslo, en una operación sin anestesia para eliminar la gangrena. Desde entonces tendría que andar siempre con dos muletas.
En 1885 vuelve a caer enferma. El cuerpo se le llenó de llagas por lo que tuvo que ser asilada en la Casa de la Misericordia de Valencia, regentada por las Carmelitas de la Caridad. Allí completó su escasa cultura y profundizará su formación espiritual. Después de nueve años allí, Carlos Ferrís, Sacerdote jesuíta y Fundador de la Leprosería de Fontilles, solicitó su ingreso como religiosa en la Orden carmelita pero su discapacidad fue considerada un obstáculo para ser admitida. Desde entonces, Genoveva no intentaría pedir el ingreso en ninguna otra congregación.
En 1911, unida a dos compañeras (Isabel y Amparo), fundó la Sociedad Angélica. La misión sería ofrecer un nuevo hogar a mujeres solas, aportando la pensión que pudieran. El 2 de febrero de 1911 se inauguró la primera casa en Valencia con cuatro residentes y Genoveva fue nombrada Directora de la Casa. Las fundaciones se extenderían rápidamente por España. A partir de diciembre de 1912 visten con hábito característico y, en 1915, comienzan a consagrarse a Dios con votos privados.
El 5 de diciembre de 1925 se promulgaba el Decreto por el que la Sociedad Angélica se convertía en Instituto religioso diocesano, y el 18 de diciembre el Arzobispo de Zaragoza recibía personalmente la profesión religiosa de Genoveva y de sus 18 compañeras. Dos días después es nombrada Madre General del Instituto, con sede Generalicia en Zaragoza. Será Zaragoza donde instalen la Casa General y el Noviciado, en una hospedería ubicada a los pies de la Virgen del Pilar e inaugurada en 1941. A pesar de su cojera, la Madre Genoveva viajará por las principales ciudades españolas fundando residencias.
En 1931, la madre Genoveva empieza su tarea como maestra y guía espiritual del nuevo Instituto Religioso, aunque primero la República y después la Guerra hacen que la Orden pierda diferentes casas en todo el país. Después de la guerra, la religiosa se convierte en la principal animadora para recuperar las Casas perdidas durante el conflicto, y así, al poco tiempo ya estaban funcionando de nuevo las seis Casas de la Sociedad Angélica.
A partir de 1950, Genoveva empieza a perder facultades pero, por otro lado, la orden consigue el 25 de marzo de 1953 la cesión por Roma del "Decretum Laudis" que tanto deseaba. Adquiría así su obra carácter pontificio universal, pasando a denominarse desde entonces Hermanas del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús y de los Santos Ángeles. A principios de diciembre de 1955, su estado de salud se agravó y el día 30 de diciembre sufrió un ataque cerebrovascular. Se le administró la Unción de Enfermos y a las nueve de la mañana del día 5 de enero de 1956, la religiosa entró en estado de coma, falleciendo en la Casa Generalicia de Zaragoza.
El pueblo comenzó a invocarla con el título de Ángel de la Soledad. Los restos mortales de Genoveva fueron depositados en una cripta que se construyó bajo el altar mayor de la Casa Generalicia. Fue beatificada por el Papa Juan Pablo II el 29 de enero de 1995 y canonizada el 4 de mayo del 2003 en la Plaza de Colón de Madrid.
Enlaces externos
Página oficial de la Orden Hermanas del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús y de los Santos Ángeles
Biografía de Santa Genoveva Torres Morales
One more comment from Marcelino Champagnat
GRACIAS A @48josefina Critos, que nos presentó a esta Santa...
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales, Foundress (1870-1956)
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales
Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels
(The Angélicas)
(1870-1956)
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales
Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels
(The Angélicas)
(1870-1956)
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales
Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels
(The Angélicas)
(1870-1956)
Genoveva Torres Morales was born on 3 January 1870 in Almenara, Castille, Spain, the youngest of six children. By the age of eight, both her parents and four of her siblings had died, leaving Genoveva to care for the home and her brother, José. Although he treated her with respect, José was very demanding and taciturn. Being deprived of affection and companionship from her early years, Genoveva became accustomed to solitude.
When she was 10, she took a special interest in reading spiritual books. Through this pursuit she came to understand that true happiness is doing God's will, and it was for this reason that each one of us is created. This became her rule of life.
At the age of 13, Genoveva's left leg had to be amputated in order to stop the gangrene that was spreading there. The amputation was done in her home, and since the anaesthesia was not sufficient, the pain was excruciating. Throughout her life her leg caused her pain and sickness, and she was forced to use crutches.
From 1885 to 1894 she lived at the Mercy Home run by the Carmelites of Charity. In the nine years she lived with the sisters and with other children, the young Genoveva deepened her life of piety and perfected her sewing skills. It was also in these years that Fr Carlos Ferrís, a diocesan priest and future Jesuit and founder of a leprosarium in Fontilles, would guide the "beginnings" of her spiritual and apostolic life.
God also gave Genoveva the gift of "spiritual liberty", and this was something she would endeavour to practise throughout her life. Reflecting on this period at the Mercy Home, she later would write: "I loved freedom of heart very much, and worked and am working to achieve it fully.... It does the soul so much good that every effort is nothing compared with this free condition of the heart".
Genoveva intended to join the Carmelites of Charity, but it seems she was not accepted due to her physical condition. She longed to be consecrated to God and, being of a decided and resolute nature, she continued to be open to his guidance.
In 1894 Genoveva left the Carmelites of Charity's home and went to live briefly with two women who supported themselves by their own work. Together they "shared" the solitude and poverty.
In 1911, Canon Barbarrós suggested that Genoveva begin a new religious community, pointing out that there were many poor women who could not afford to live on their own and thus suffered much hardship. For years, Genoveva had thought of starting a religious congregation that would be solely concerned with meeting the needs of such women, since she knew of no one engaged in this work.
With the help of Canon Barbarrós and Fr Martín Sánchez, S.J., the first community was established in Valencia. Shortly thereafter, other women arrived, wanting to share the same apostolic and spiritual life. It was not long before more communities were established in other parts of Spain, despite many problems and obstacles.
A constant source of suffering for Mother Genoveva was her involvement in external activity and the new foundations. She desired to return to her characteristic interior solitude and remain alone with the Lord, but she accepted her calling as God's will and did not let her physical or interior suffering stop her.
She would say: "Even if I must suffer greatly, thanks be to God's mercy, I will not lack courage".
She was known for her kindness and openness to all, and for her good sense of humour - she would even joke about her physical ailments.
In 1953, the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels received Pontifical approval. Mother Genoveva died on 5 January 1956. She was beatified by Pope John Paul II on 29 January 1995 and canonized on 4 May 2003 at Madrid.
- Copyright © Libreria Editrice Vaticana
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales
Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels
(The Angélicas)
(1870-1956)
One more comment from Irapuato
Tuesday after Epiphany
First Letter of John 4:7-10.
Beloved, let us love one another, because love is of God; everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God.
Whoever is without love does not know God, for God is love.
In this way the love of God was revealed to us: God sent his only Son into the world so that we might have life through him.
