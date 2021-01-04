Eruption of Sinabung volcano, Indonesia - Filmed by local Residents - Jan 2021 The active volcano Sinabung in Indonesia began its eruption. Local residents are filming the eruption and posting it on … More





The active volcano Sinabung in Indonesia began its eruption. Local residents are filming the eruption and posting it on social networks.

Recall that Sinabung is an active stratovolcano. Located in the northern part of Sumatra, 60 km southwest of the city of Medan. Height above sea level - 2,460 meters.



