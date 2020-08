Two fires were lit at the entrances to Weymouth Sacred Heart Church, Boston Archdiocese, over the weekend.Police is investigating the crime. In the USA, churches are vandalised or set on fire on a weekly basis.Last month, only in Dorchester, Boston Archdiocese, a statue of Our Lady was set ablaze outside St Peter’s Parish and a barrel was put over a Marian statue at St Teresa of Calcutta Parish.