Read/Listen to, free online, the story of this saint:
Saint John Baptist Rossi
Also known as
John Baptist de Rossi
John Baptist Rossi
Memorial
23 May
Profile
Saint John Baptist Rossi
Also known as
John Baptist de Rossi
John Baptist Rossi
Memorial
23 May
Profile
One of four children born to Charles de Rossi and Frances Anfossi. Taken by a wealthy noble couple to Genoa, Italy for schooling. There he met some Capuchin friars who thought well of him, and helped him continue his education in Rome. Studied under the Jesuits at the Roman College at age 13. Member of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin and the Ristretto of the Twelve Apostles.Epileptic. His self-imposed acts of austerity nearly broke his health, and he never completely regained his strength. Studied philosophy and theology under the Dominicans.Ordained on 3 March 1721, assigned to Rome.
Helped start a hospice for homeless women near Saint Galla's hospice in Rome.Canon of Santa Maria, Cosmedin in 1737; he used his compensation from the position to purchase an organ for the church. Missioner and catechist to the teamsters, farmers, herdsmen, homeless, sick, beggars, prostitutes, and prisoners of the Campagna region. For many years, John was avoided hearing confessions for fear he would have a seizure in the confessional, but the bishop of Civitá Castellana convinced him it was part of his vocation; he relented, and soon became a sought after confessor in Rome; once said that the shortest road to heaven was to guide others there by the confessional. Sought after preacher. Assigned as catechist to many government and prison officials, including the public hangman.Miracle worker. Always had a special devotion to Saint Aloysius Gonzaga.
Born
1698 at Voltaggio, diocese of Genoa, Italy
Died
23 May 1764 at Trinita dei Pellegrini, Italy of multiple strokes;relics initially at Saints Trinita church;relics translated to Saint John Baptist Rossi parish church in Rome in 1965
Name Meaning
God is gracious; gift of God (John)
Beatified
13 May 1860 by Blessed Pope Pius IX
Canonized
8 December 1881 by Pope Leo XIII
Additional Information
Catholic Online
Catholic Information Network
Catholic Encyclopedia
For All The Saints
New Catholic Dictionary
saints.sqpn.com/saintj6f.htm
