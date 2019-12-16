First “Simbang Gabi” in St Peter – Filipino Immigrants Use Kneelers of Cardinals

On Gaudete Sunday, Francis celebrated in St Peter’s a “Simbang Gabi” Mass which was part of a traditional Filipino novena consisting of nine consecutive Masses in anticipation of Christmas.At the end of Mass, Francis called the Filipino diaspora to be “‘contrabandisti’ of the faith,” a term meaning “smugglers” (video sequence below).The fact that the Filipino immigrants and their children (article’s picture) sat behind the kneelers, normally used for the cardinals and the diplomatic corps, illustrated the Francis Church that puts ideology before common sense.