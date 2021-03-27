Again: Liturgy Ban Overturned

#newsQbyahuxxkb Picture: Altar Iglesia San Pedro de Atacama, Chile © Gonzalo Rojas Durán, CC BY-NC-ND

The Supreme Court of Chile lifted a ban which was imposed on public worship by Enrique Paris, the Minister of Health. Therefore, Easter may be celebrated even in cities which are under quarantine (ElDinamo.cl, March 24)The lawsuit was directed against Paris, and succumbed in the first instance.Now, the Supreme Court overturned the first instance calling Paris’ ban an “illegal and arbitrary act.” The Ministry of Health may revoke some rights from the people, however, his ban violated the right to free worship because the faithful were forbidden to attend Mass.