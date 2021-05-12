324. Let’s let Jesus find us

Ah! The book of Wisdom. Here we read:“Love justice, you who judge the earth; think of the Lord in goodness, and seek him in integrity of heart; Because he is found by those who test him not, and he manifests himself to those who don’t disbelieve him.” Wisdom, chapter 1, verses 1 to 2Let’s seek Jesus with a simple heart. That is to say, may we let Jesus find us. He will drive us on his way.“Putting him to the test” is putting us to the test. Over the years, we have developed practices that are sometimes automated. It will be important to return to Jesus and “pray with the heart” as Our Lady of Peace proposes to us in Medjugorje.Let’s repeat what the Apostles ask of Jesus:“Increase our faith.” Luke, chapter 17, verse 5Faith increases to the extent that we want to let go of what falsely secures us and that we want to receive from Jesus everything that leads us to him, all that will help us to free ourselves from our bonds and make us free by the Loving Trinity.May Mary accompany us, who has been freed and protected from all that can keep away from Jesus. May Mary teach us to stay with him.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas