Celebrate BlackHistoryMonth with Cardinal Tobin

DefendTruth
3
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (February 2)
Prayhard
Is Tobin trans-black?
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
mattsixteen24
@Thors Catholic Hammer Apostasy: Bergoglio seeks to replace Catholicism with Marxism
la verdad prevalece likes this.
Thors Catholic Hammer
A white person would not feel welcome at this event which gives the impression it is exclusively for one colour only.
Racist events of this kind are bound to proliferate in the schismatic church of antipope Francis where discrimination abounds.
mattsixteen24 likes this.
