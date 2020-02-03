Clicks443
Celebrate BlackHistoryMonth with Cardinal Tobin
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (February 2)
Is Tobin trans-black?
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
A white person would not feel welcome at this event which gives the impression it is exclusively for one colour only.
Racist events of this kind are bound to proliferate in the schismatic church of antipope Francis where discrimination abounds.
Racist events of this kind are bound to proliferate in the schismatic church of antipope Francis where discrimination abounds.