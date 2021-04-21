If you struggle to make conversation in evangelisation, then you can always talk about the weather especially with these record breaking statistics of recent times in both the northern and southern … More

If you struggle to make conversation in evangelisation, then you can always talk about the weather especially with these record breaking statistics of recent times in both the northern and southern hemispheres; then you can say that God is trying to get our attention through the weather and natural disasters as we begin the book of Revelation tribulations...