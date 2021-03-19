Feast of St Patrick - Fr David Rocks OP The homily on the Feast of St Patrick, at Blackfriars Oxford (17.03.21), by Fr David Rocks OP. The readings at Mass: Jeremiah 1:4-9; Psalm 116(117); Luke 10:1-… More

The homily on the Feast of St Patrick, at Blackfriars Oxford (17.03.21), by Fr David Rocks OP. The readings at Mass: Jeremiah 1:4-9; Psalm 116(117); Luke 10:1-12,17-20