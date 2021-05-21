NYTIMES: Cutting in line because of vaccine envy?

nytimes.com/…/world/europe/germany-vaccinated-line-jumpers.html
Officials at the center have become adept at spotting people who are trying the most un-German of activities: cutting in line. At state-run sites like the one in Hamburg, those over 60, those with pre-existing conditions and frontline workers are allowed to get shots. But officials at the Hamburg center recently reported that roughly 2,000 ineligible people had sought shots in just one week, either because they did not understand the rules — or were trying to cheat.
In a country that prides itself on keeping order, the news was shocking enough to make national headlines.......
Shahak Shapira, 33, a comedian, documented his quest to get an AstraZeneca vaccination from a local doctor. He called the adventure AstraZenecaGo, because of its similarity to the popular augmented reality geolocation game Pokemon Go.
Xenia Balzereit, 29, a Berlin journalist, wrote about her lack of shame in taking the initiative to get herself vaccinated with AstraZeneca, the government’s handling of which led to widespread confusion.
“Honestly, my guilty conscience was worse when I cut in line at Berghain in prepandemic times,” she wrote, referring to Berlin’s most famous club.
Family doctors, who started vaccinating in April, have also had much more leeway over whom they choose to vaccinate and why. On Monday both Berlin and the western State of Baden-Württemberg officially dropped vaccine prioritization lists for shots administered by doctors.
But at Hamburg’s vaccine center — the biggest in Germany — priority lists are still in place and enforced.
Kai Pawlik, 43, a coordinator at the vaccine center, says cheats are often easily found out.
Mr. Pawlik, who often has to deal with the less clear-cut cases, says he understands that some people are so desperate to get the shot that they might misrepresent or pretend to misunderstand the rules.
“And on the other hand, of course, there are people who quite brazenly try to take advantage of a system and get ahead,” he said. “And then my sympathy is quite limited.”
Björn Eggers, a 43-year old police officer, who like many other frontline workers is already eligible, came for his second shot on Friday. He was not impressed with the idea of line jumpers.
“If everyone tried to do it,” he said, “we’d have absolute chaos.”
