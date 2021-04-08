Human Trafficking Becomes a Major Concern Regarding Border Crisis | EWTN News Nightly The Biden administration is now considering restarting construction of the border wall, as it continues to … More





The Biden administration is now considering restarting construction of the border wall, as it continues to struggle with the crisis at the border. Most people come to the United States seeking a better life for themselves and their family, but there are those illegally entering the Southern border who may not have the best of intentions, like two men from Yemen on the terror watch list who were caught at the border. President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, Alfonso Aguilar, joins to talks about that and what concerns there are. There have also been some very alerting images recently released of young children literally abandoned near the border and crying for help. Aguilar shares why he believes this is happening and whether it is because of the Biden administration's policies, or lack thereof. The president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles also discusses the big concerns revolving around the human trafficking element regarding the unaccompanied minors. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Human Trafficking Becomes a Major Concern Regarding Border Crisis | EWTN News NightlyThe Biden administration is now considering restarting construction of the border wall, as it continues to struggle with the crisis at the border. Most people come to the United States seeking a better life for themselves and their family, but there are those illegally entering the Southern border who may not have the best of intentions, like two men from Yemen on the terror watch list who were caught at the border. President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, Alfonso Aguilar, joins to talks about that and what concerns there are. There have also been some very alerting images recently released of young children literally abandoned near the border and crying for help. Aguilar shares why he believes this is happening and whether it is because of the Biden administration's policies, or lack thereof. The president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles also discusses the big concerns revolving around the human trafficking element regarding the unaccompanied minors. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly