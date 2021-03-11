262. Forgive writers

We say that to forgive, we must be more giving, go beyond giving. To forgive, it’s important to stop and take time to assess the situation and then forgive.May we forgive all authors who, with a lack of knowledge (quite normal), have placed on God’s shoulders many words contrary and harmful to his Love.If a zebra made a painting of God, he would paint him with black and white stripes. We paint God too often as we think he is and not as he really is.As we read the Bible, we must go ever deeper to understand God. Humans have given a representation of God who, sometimes, is vengeful, inhuman and even as unthoughtful as a tyrant.Let’s imagine a beautiful play, with the expression that it supposes on the faces of the people. This is what is placed by Jeremiah in the mouth of God for the city of Sion:“I struck you as an enemy would strike, punished you cruelly; Why cry out over your wound? Your pain is without relief. Because of your great guilt, your numerous sins, I have done this to you.” Jeremiah, chapter 30, verses 14 to 15It’s as if God hurts someone with a “cruel punishment” if they don’t listen or do what is told. But it’s the person who is punishing and injuring himself by his faults. God can only Love. God doesn’t do any harm.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas