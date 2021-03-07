Clicks77
In Mosul, ISIS claimed that they would conquer Rome. Today, Rome came to Mosul.
This post is false.
Francis promoting religious indifference in Iraq, is a victory for the enemies of my Holy Catholic Church: Muhammad's Gang, faux Israel, Masonic Temple- (the Protestants, Satanists, faux Jews, and Catholics, we are all brothers deceit)...
"Bear not the yoke with unbelievers." - Saint Paul to the Catholic Corinthians
