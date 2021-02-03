Prayer in Tribulation (Threnus of St Augustine)

If we place before Thy eyes, O Lord, our misdeeds and the wounds we receive, the less we suffer and the greater we merit. We feel the punishment for sin, yet we do not shun our obstinacy in sinning. Our fragile nature is shattered by Thy scourges, yet our evil ways remain unchanged. The sick mind is wrenched and the stiff neck is not bent. Life sighs in pain and yet it does not amend itself. If Thou waiteth, we do not reform, if Thou punisheth, we do not last. When accused, we admit what we have done, yet when punished, we forget. If Thou punisheth, we make promises; if Thou holdeth back the sword, we do not carry out our promises. If Thou strike us, we cry out that Thou might spare us; if Thou sparest us, we again provoke Thee to strike us. If difficulties come, we ask for a time for repentance. If mercy comes to our aid, we abuse the patience which has spared us. Even when our wounds are scarcely healed, our ungrateful mind forgets. If Thou hearest us quickly, we become haughty from mercy. If Thou art slow, we complain out of impatience. We are willing to serve Thee because of what Thou hast done, yet we do not fear to neglect what Thou willst have us do. O Lord, Thou hast us, the guilty, confessing; be merciful to us, for Thou art kind and loving. We have known that, unless Thou forgiveth us, Thou shalt justly punish us. But with Thee is much pity and abundant forgiveness. Grant, without any merit on our part, what we ask, O Thou, who hast made from nothing those who ask Thee. Have mercy on us crying out to Thee, O Lord. May the voice of the faithful and of the tearful stir up Thy mercy. May that forgiveness not consider that we sin, while it reflects on the fact we ask. Since it is a great misery that we are accused, may the fact that we are miserable make Thy mercy be the greater. We beg Thy help, and before Thee we place the evils and sorrows of our crimes. By our prayers we look for Thy mercy, the very mercy which we have spurned by our sins. Raise us up in Thy mercy, o Lord our God, so that in the fellowship of salvation and the joy of charity, while we long to be saved, we may rejoice in the faith and peace of all the nations. Through Christ our Lord ...