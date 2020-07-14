Catholic Teacher Fired Over Black Lives Matter’s Terrorism

Gordon knew what his employer thought and wanted. See it from their perspective. It would have been more honest if he had resigned himself. You can't work for a butcher shop and then go on vegan rallies.



The school is not responsible for his daughter's insurance. It's Gordon himself. At least Catholics must stop delegating the responsibility for their lives to authorities (employers, state).



Employment is not marriage. An employer is not a pater familias.