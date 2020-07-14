Catholic Teacher Fired Over Black Lives Matter’s Terrorism

TownHall.com (July 13) commented on on the June 3 firing of Timothy Gordon by Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, California, which is under the supervision of Fresno Diocese.
Gordon observed on Twitter.com that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organisation, an assessment hinted to before by Rudy Giuliani, the FBI, and President Trump.
He hosts a biweekly podcast and publishes books. Over 100 students, most of them anti-Catholic or unhappy with their grades, signed a petition against him. Students were also bullied into signing.
Catholic teachings on abortion, homosex marriage and contraception are contradicted at the school.
According to Gordon, Black Lives Matter is popular among Americans due to its name. He concludes that if you want to start an American terrorist organisation call it “Don’t Kill Kittens.”
Gordon has six multi-race children with his Latina wife, including a girl born with a traumatic brain injury in need of an expensive care.
He is his family's sole breadwinner. The school knew that his firing would deprive his daughter of the health insurance she had because of her father's employment.
Gordon knew what his employer thought and wanted. See it from their perspective. It would have been more honest if he had resigned himself. You can't work for a butcher shop and then go on vegan rallies.
The school is not responsible for his daughter's insurance. It's Gordon himself. At least Catholics must stop delegating the responsibility for their lives to authorities (employers, state).
The school is not responsible for his daughter's insurance. It's Gordon himself. At least Catholics must stop delegating the responsibility for their lives to authorities (employers, state).
Employment is not marriage. An employer is not a pater familias.
