Clicks1
Growing in Friendship with God This Lent As we begin the Lenten journey, pray to understand what it means that God wants to be friends with us. This is an excerpt from “Lenten Meditations: Growing …More
Growing in Friendship with God This Lent
As we begin the Lenten journey, pray to understand what it means that God wants to be friends with us. This is an excerpt from “Lenten Meditations: Growing in Friendship with God” by William A. Barry, SJ, available at bit.ly/3qMIqjV
As we begin the Lenten journey, pray to understand what it means that God wants to be friends with us. This is an excerpt from “Lenten Meditations: Growing in Friendship with God” by William A. Barry, SJ, available at bit.ly/3qMIqjV