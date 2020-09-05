The Messiah – Handel The Brandenburg Consort /The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge (1993) Stephen Cleobury, Conductor/ Lynne Dawson, soprano/ Hillary Summers, alto John Mark Ainsley, tenor/Alastai… More



The Brandenburg Consort /The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge (1993)

Stephen Cleobury, Conductor/ Lynne Dawson, soprano/ Hillary Summers, alto

John Mark Ainsley, tenor/Alastair Miles, bass.



Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.

Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfare is accomplished, that her iniquity is pardoned: for she hath received of the LORD'S hand double for all her sins.

The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the LORD, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.

Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain. (Is 40, 1-4)



