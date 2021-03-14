WINESKINS 3 14 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Carla Hlavac; Vince Pecchia talks about St. Joseph; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Deacon Jesse McClain, Part II, on Jewish-Christian Dialogue; music from the … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Carla Hlavac; Vince Pecchia talks about St. Joseph; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Deacon Jesse McClain, Part II, on Jewish-Christian Dialogue; music from the CD What Wondrous Love, Songs for a Lenten Journey; and, Sr. Mary McCormick reflects on the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Lent.